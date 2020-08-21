   
Coronavirus: Antwerp testing village to begin screening departing travellers
Friday, 21 August, 2020
    Coronavirus: Antwerp testing village to begin screening departing travellers

    Friday, 21 August 2020
    Credit: James Arthur Gekiere / belga

    In the course of next week, a lot more people will be able to register to be tested for Covid-19 in the Antwerp test village on Spoor Oost, the cabinet of Health Care Alderman Fons Duchateau says.

    People who want to go abroad and need a test result can now get tested there on their own expenses.

    One of the reasons for the expansion is that the capacity of the test village is currently far from being fully utilised.

    Until now, you could only go there with a registration code that you can get if you returned from a red zone abroad or through contact tracers. For this reason, only about a hundred people a day came for testing, while they have a testing capacity of 600 tests, which can still be scaled up.

    The city of Antwerp and the ZNA hospital umbrella organisation, two of the main initiators of the test village, have been calling from the start for an expansion of the categories of people who can get themselves tested and are now taking matters into their own hands.

    The expansion would take place in the course of next week. In addition, the test village is also working on registration codes that company doctors can give to people who should be tested for work. Duchateau is also asking the federal government to provide codes for those who returned from an orange zone.

