Coronavirus: Johnson & Johnson to test its vaccine on 60,000 people

American pharmaceutical group Johnson & Johnson (J&J) will test its coronavirus vaccine on 60,000 people in September, Wall Street Journal reports on Thursday.

The test trial is thus made on many more people than competing vaccines developed by Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, among others, which will conduct clinical trials on “only” 30,000 people.

These clinical trials aim to ensure that the vaccine is safe for humans, effective and has a long-lasting effect.

The tests should also determine the optimal doses of the vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson has already received various pre-orders for the vaccine including the EU, in the event it is found to be effective against the new coronavirus.

The Brussels Times