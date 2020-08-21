   
Coronavirus: Johnson & Johnson to test its vaccine on 60,000 people
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 21 August, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Johnson & Johnson to test its vaccine...
Covid-19 measures could worsen excess mortality in nursing...
Fatal Charleroi Airport arrest will be brought before...
Russian vaccine to be tested on over 40,000...
Coronavirus: Belgian experts ‘shocked’ as AstraZeneca seeks liability waiver...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 21 August 2020
    Coronavirus: Johnson & Johnson to test its vaccine on 60,000 people
    Covid-19 measures could worsen excess mortality in nursing homes
    Fatal Charleroi Airport arrest will be brought before Belgian Justice Committee
    Russian vaccine to be tested on over 40,000 people next week
    Coronavirus: Belgian experts ‘shocked’ as AstraZeneca seeks liability waiver for vaccine
    Brussels Airlines: Commission approves Belgian state aid
    Belgian boxer Delfine Persoon fights to become world champion in tense rematch
    ‘No scientific evidence’ vaping spreads virus, says Van Gucht
    European Commission calls for an investigation into Russian opposition leader’s coma
    Coronavirus: people more worried about family than themselves, study finds
    Coronavirus: hospitalised population is getting younger
    Belgium in Brief: No Return To Normal Yet
    Coronavirus could push another 100 million people into extreme poverty
    Bad ventilation in schools could increase risk of contracting Covid-19
    EU negotiator Barnier reports ‘no progress’ in Brexit talks
    We will be ‘stuck with the virus’ for the next few months, Crisis Centre says
    Brussels colours red on European coronavirus map
    Coronavirus: Antwerp testing village to begin screening departing travellers
    Belgium’s free rail passes delayed again to the fall
    Now you can admire the Van Eyck’s Mystic Lamb in 100 billion pixels
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: Johnson & Johnson to test its vaccine on 60,000 people

    Friday, 21 August 2020
    © Belga

    American pharmaceutical group Johnson & Johnson (J&J) will test its coronavirus vaccine on 60,000 people in September, Wall Street Journal reports on Thursday.

    The test trial is thus made on many more people than competing vaccines developed by Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, among others, which will conduct clinical trials on “only” 30,000 people.

    These clinical trials aim to ensure that the vaccine is safe for humans, effective and has a long-lasting effect.

    The tests should also determine the optimal doses of the vaccine.

    Johnson & Johnson has already received various pre-orders for the vaccine including the EU, in the event it is found to be effective against the new coronavirus.

    The Brussels Times