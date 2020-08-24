   
Lufthansa wants Covid-19 test results from passengers who can’t wear masks
Monday, 24 August, 2020
    Lufthansa wants Covid-19 test results from passengers who can’t wear masks

    Monday, 24 August 2020

    The German group Lufthansa has decided to tighten the rules regarding the wearing of mouth masks on its flights. Anyone who cannot wear the mask for medical reasons will now have to present a negative test for coronavirus.

    Since the beginning of May, the wearing of the mask has been mandatory on the aircraft of the German group. Travellers with preexisting conditions, however, could benefit from an exception in case of a doctor’s certificate.

    The rules will now be stricter “to ensure even better protection for all passengers,” Lufthansa said Monday.

    In addition to the medical certificate, passengers who want to avoid the obligation to wear a mask will have to present a negative test carried out within 48 hours before their flight.

    These new rules are in force in all the airlines of the group, underlines Lufthansa, of which Brussels Airlines is a member.

