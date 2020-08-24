Lufthansa wants Covid-19 test results from passengers who can’t wear masks
Monday, 24 August 2020
The German group Lufthansa has decided to tighten the rules regarding the wearing of mouth masks on its flights. Anyone who cannot wear the mask for medical reasons will now have to present a negative test for coronavirus.
Since the beginning of May, the wearing of the mask has been mandatory on the aircraft of the German group. Travellers with preexisting conditions, however, could benefit from an exception in case of a doctor’s certificate.
The rules will now be stricter “to ensure even better protection for all passengers,” Lufthansa said Monday.