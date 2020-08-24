   
Coronavirus plasma treatment ‘not without danger’, Belgian expert says
Monday, 24 August, 2020
    Monday, 24 August 2020
    Coronavirus plasma treatment 'not without danger', Belgian expert says
    Coronavirus plasma treatment 'not without danger', Belgian expert says

    Monday, 24 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The corona treatment with blood plasma approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is “not without danger,” Belgian Prof. Dr. Bart Lambrecht says.

    According to US President Donald Trump, the treatment is “very effective” and “powerful.” He therefore called on Americans to donate blood plasma on a massive scale. Trump is basing himself, among other things, on a large-scale study by the Mayo clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, the scientific results of which have not yet been published.

    According to Lambrecht, who has carried out an initial experiment with a patient at the University Hospital of Ghent in April, it is too early to apply the therapy on a large scale.

    Administering the plasma with antibodies should enable patients to recover more quickly and the virus would cause less damage.

    However, the treatment is “certainly not a panacaea,” Lambrecht said. For example, administration at a late stage of the disease can make the inflammation worse.

    “More scientific research is needed” when it comes to the treatment according to Lambrecht.

    The Brussels Times