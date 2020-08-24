   
Researchers document first case of coronavirus re-infection
Monday, 24 August, 2020
    Researchers document first case of coronavirus re-infection

    Monday, 24 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The first case of a patient being re-infected with coronavirus was discovered by researchers at the University of Hong Kong, the researchers reveal on Monday.

    “An apparently young and healthy patient had a second case of Covid-19 infection which was diagnosed 4.5 months after the first episode,” they said in a statement.

    “This case illustrates that re-infection can occur just after a few months of recovery from the first infection,” according to the researchers.

    The patient in question had mild symptoms during his first infection, whereas his second infection was asymptomatic, according to the New York Times, who reported that the man had come back from a trip to Spain.

    The fact that his second infection was asymptomatic could be a sign that second coronavirus infections are milder, according to the researchers.

    They also suggested that “the SARS-CoV-2 may persist in the global human population as is the case for other common cold-associated human coronaviruses, even if patients have acquired immunity via natural infection.”

    “Since the immunity can be short-lasting after natural infection, vaccination should also be considered for those with one episode of infection,” the researchers recommended.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times