Monday, 24 August, 2020
    Record number of infections in one week in the Netherlands

    Monday, 24 August 2020
    Credit: belga

    The Netherlands recorded 574 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the largest increase since 15 August. Some 3,600 new cases have been reported in the last 7 days.

    The Dutch authorities recorded 457 new infections on Sunday and 508 on Saturday. However, the total number of new cases is slowly but surely decreasing: more than 600 cases had been recorded on 15 August.

    In Belgium, the number of new coronavirus infections fell to a daily average of 493.3 between 14 and 20 August, according to the latest figures published Monday morning by Sciensano.

    This is the eighth day in a row that the number of new positive cases has fallen below 500.

    On Monday, Belgian had 81,936 confirmed coronavirus cases, compared to 81,468 on Sunday.

