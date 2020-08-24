Record number of infections in one week in the Netherlands

The Netherlands recorded 574 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the largest increase since 15 August. Some 3,600 new cases have been reported in the last 7 days.

The Dutch authorities recorded 457 new infections on Sunday and 508 on Saturday. However, the total number of new cases is slowly but surely decreasing: more than 600 cases had been recorded on 15 August.

In Belgium, the number of new coronavirus infections fell to a daily average of 493.3 between 14 and 20 August, according to the latest figures published Monday morning by Sciensano.

This is the eighth day in a row that the number of new positive cases has fallen below 500.

On Monday, Belgian had 81,936 confirmed coronavirus cases, compared to 81,468 on Sunday.

The Brussels Times