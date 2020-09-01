WHO ‘does not expect’ return to nationwide lockdowns in Europe

Nationwide lockdowns to fight the coronavirus pandemic in Europe may no longer be necessary as countries enter the back to school period, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said Tuesday.
WHO regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, said that, with the return to activities heralded by end of the summer holidays, a key element in a country’s fight against the pandemic was to “learn to live with the virus.”
“The day we are going to conquer the pandemic is not necessarily [when there is] a vaccine,” Kluge told Sky News. “It is when we learn to live with the pandemic, and that can be tomorrow.”