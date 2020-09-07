Over 27 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide...

The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed at least 889,498 lives worldwide since the initial outbreak of the disease in late December, according to a report by AFP from official sources Monday at 1:00 PM.

More than 27,172,460 cases of coronavirus have been officially diagnosed since the beginning of the epidemic, of which at least 17,892,800 have recovered.

This number of diagnosed cases, however, reflects only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Some countries test only severe cases, others use the tests primarily for tracing purposes, and many poor countries have limited testing capacity.

On Sunday there were 7,726 new deaths and 230,852 new cases worldwide. The countries with the highest number of new deaths in their latest assessments are India with 1,016 new deaths, Brazil with 447 and the United States with 408.

The United States is the most affected country in terms of both deaths and cases, with 188,941 deaths out of 6,277,847 recorded cases, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. At least 2,315,995 people were reported cured.

After the United States, the most affected countries are Brazil with 126,650 deaths for 4,137,521 cases, India with 71,642 deaths (4,204,613 cases), Mexico with 67,558 deaths (634,023 cases), and the United Kingdom with 41,551 deaths (347,152 cases).

Among the hardest-hit countries, Peru has the highest number of deaths in relation to its population, with 90 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium (85), Spain (63), the United Kingdom (61), and Chile (61).

Latin America and the Caribbean totalled 296,629 deaths (7,826,125 cases), making it the most affected region. Bolivia and Ecuador have changed their method of counting deaths, which explains the sharp increase in the number of deaths in Latin America.

Europe follows with 218,369 deaths (4,202,048 cases), ahead of the United States and Canada (198,124 deaths and 6,409,734 cases), Asia (106,036 deaths, 5,821,906 cases), the Middle East (38,217 deaths, 1,581,175 cases), Africa (31,312 deaths, 1,301,477 cases), and Oceania (811 deaths for 30,002 cases).

This assessment was carried out using data collected by AFP offices from the relevant national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO). Due to corrections made by the authorities or late publication of the data, the figures for increases over 24 hours may not correspond exactly to those published the day before.

The Brussels Times