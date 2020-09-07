   
Mass quarantine after coronavirus outbreak fears in Forest prison

Monday, 07 September, 2020
    Thirty-two people have been quarantined after an outbreak of coronavirus has been detected at the Forest prison, according to official sources on Monday.

    In total 22 guards and 10 inmates are under quarantine after two prison officers tested positive last Wednesday and Friday, said Kathleen Van De Vijver, spokesperson for the prison administration.

    The guards and inmates who have been in close contact with the two infected have been placed in quarantine. “For the moment, the results of the first tests are negative, but we have to wait for a second test,” explained Kathleen Van De Vijver.

    “We understand the concern of both staff and inmates. We respect the sanitary measures and procedures to be followed. We are waiting for the results of all the tests,” she added.

    Since mid-March, the spokesperson counted 39 positive inmates in all prisons, 3 of whom are still under medical supervision at the moment, and 88 staff members tested positive, 9 of whom are now absent because of the virus. The remaining inmates and guards have since tested negative.

    The Brussels Times