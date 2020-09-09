Russia starts final trials for Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine
Wednesday, 09 September 2020
Credit: Belga
Russia has started Phase 3 trials of its Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine, authorities announced on Wednesday.
According to Deputy Mayor of Moscow Anastasia Rakova, the vaccine was administered to the first volunteers. “Today is not only an important day for the city, but for the whole country,” she told local media.
More than 35,000 Muscovites are reported to have already volunteered, and vaccinations are being carried out in some 20 hospitals in the city.