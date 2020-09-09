Russia starts final trials for Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine...

Russia has started Phase 3 trials of its Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine, authorities announced on Wednesday.

According to Deputy Mayor of Moscow Anastasia Rakova, the vaccine was administered to the first volunteers. “Today is not only an important day for the city, but for the whole country,” she told local media.

More than 35,000 Muscovites are reported to have already volunteered, and vaccinations are being carried out in some 20 hospitals in the city.

At the same time, vaccination of at-risk groups is also starting. Despite international scepticism, the green light was given about a month ago for widespread use of the vaccine among the population.

According to the Russian Health Ministry, the vaccination happens in two stages: after the first injection, the volunteers are given a second injection after 21 days.

