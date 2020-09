Every province in Belgium currently has a reproduction rate (or R value) higher than 1.

That means that one coronavirus patient, on average, infects more than one person and that the epidemic is gaining strength in the country.

Related Articles

Based on the number of hospital admissions between 7 and 13 September, the R value is 1.463 for the country as a whole.

The highest R value is in West Flanders (1.598), and the lowest is in the province of Namur (1.133).

The Brussels Times