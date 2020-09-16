   
Netherlands records its first case of West Nile virus
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 16 September, 2020
Latest News:
Netherlands records its first case of West Nile...
Coronavirus is the enemy, not the measures, Crisis...
TUI Fly extends special flights between Belgium and...
Belgium now has its own proton therapy facility...
Belgium in Brief: It’s Not Too Late, Yet...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 16 September 2020
    Netherlands records its first case of West Nile virus
    Coronavirus is the enemy, not the measures, Crisis Centre stresses
    TUI Fly extends special flights between Belgium and Morocco
    Belgium now has its own proton therapy facility for cancer
    Belgium in Brief: It’s Not Too Late, Yet
    Code orange: three Flemish universities tighten measures for new academic year
    European Court judgement backs equal right of internet access
    Belgium’s new coronavirus cases and hospitalisations continue to rise
    Vlaams Belang planning ‘massive’ ride-in protest in Brussels
    Measures don’t need to change, as long as we follow them – Maggie De Block
    Bill Gates invests in Walloon biotech company
    Brussels to create four new testing centres for asymptomatic patients
    Airlines push for uniform travel restrictions across EU
    Jump e-bikes return to Brussels
    EU-China leaders meeting ends on a note of cautious optimism
    Coronavirus tracing app launches for 10,000 users on Friday
    European Space Agency awards contract to protect Earth from asteroids
    Belgium provisionally approves ‘contact tracing’ bill 
    Three suspected Sicilian mafia members arrested in Belgium
    Respect the rules ‘before it is too late,’ Belgian PM warns
    View more
    Share article:

    Netherlands records its first case of West Nile virus

    Wednesday, 16 September 2020
    The common whitethroat. © Andreas Trepte, Wikimedia

    The Netherlands has recorded its first-ever case of West Nile virus – found in a small migratory bird native to tropical Africa, Arabia, and Pakistan.

    The virus was confirmed in a common whitethroat (Curruca communis), a warbler which arrives in Europe in the spring, returning to its home in the autumn.

    The bird was trapped and tested as part of the One Health Pact – a research programme from the Dutch institute for public health and environment (RIVM) into setting up an early warning system for the introduction of foreign viruses into the country.

    The virus is transported mainly by birds, which then pass it on to the mosquitoes that prey on them. The mosquito acts as a carrier, going on to infect other birds as well as animals and even humans.

    Horses are the worst affected, with about 10% suffering an illness requiring treatment. A vaccine exists for horses.

    In about eight out of ten cases, humans infected in this way have no symptoms. Most of the remainder suffer a mild fever and flu-like symptoms. In rare cases the virus can lead to encephalitis and meningitis.

    However an ongoing outbreak in the province of Cadiz in southern Spain has caused the death of four people, the latest on Monday this week.

    All of the fatalities so far concern older people, the latest an 87-year-old woman. Ten others are in hospital in Cadiz and Neighbouring Seville provinces, four of them in intensive care.

    The warbler is the first bird to test positive for the active virus in the Netherlands, although others have been found to have antibodies from a previous infection. It is also the first case of the disease being contracted on Dutch soil. There have been cases of infected humans in the past, but those cases were all contracted abroad. 

    Scientists from the RIVM programme have concluded that the bird probably became infected while in the country, based on how long the bird has been in Europe, and on the fact that it had been tested in the spring and tested negative.

    The West Nile virus was originally discovered in Uganda in 1937, and is part of the same family of viruses as dengue, yellow fever and zika.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times