   
Belgium ‘still a long way’ from herd immunity, research finds
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 18 September, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian psychiatrist among winners of 2020 IgNobel Prizes...
Dunkin’ donuts to open second Belgian location next...
Covid-19 measures: tensions among Belgium’s coronavirus experts...
Belgium ‘still a long way’ from herd immunity,...
Belgium in Brief: More Testing, More Cases, More...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 18 September 2020
    Belgian psychiatrist among winners of 2020 IgNobel Prizes
    Dunkin’ donuts to open second Belgian location next month
    Covid-19 measures: tensions among Belgium’s coronavirus experts
    Belgium ‘still a long way’ from herd immunity, research finds
    Belgium in Brief: More Testing, More Cases, More Waiting
    Coronavirus: Brussels university will activate code orange
    Ryanair cancels another 20% of its flights in October
    Wallonia offers free driving licences to 4,000 job seekers
    Belgium’s second nude beach will open in summer 2021
    Brussels wants to take over former NATO HQ for major trials
    Covid-19: Average new cases edges toward 1,000 a day
    Belgium launches coronavirus tracing app for 10,000 people
    Over 30 million coronavirus cases reported worldwide
    Lime brings 500 e-bikes back to Brussels from today
    Dutch students develop green coffin made of mushrooms
    Brussels holds off on tightening coronavirus measures
    Transport authority De Lijn suspends order for 970 electric buses
    Judicial investigation opened into officers’ private racist Facebook group
    Brussels residents asked to fly Belgian flags against Vlaams Belang protest
    The Netherlands breaks daily infection record for third time in a row
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium ‘still a long way’ from herd immunity, research finds

    Friday, 18 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    With a stable number of 5 to 8% of Belgians who have developed coronavirus antibodies, the country is still far from achieving herd immunity, research by the Sciensano public health institute found.

    Sciensano examined 10,453 blood samples in cooperation with the Red Cross. A mere 5% of those blood samples contained antibodies for Covid-19, a similar proportion to that in April.

    “Before there can be herd immunity, half of the population, up to 70%, must have produced antibodies against the virus,” said Sciensano virologist Steven Van Gucht.

    That said, “the results must be interpreted with caution, because blood donors are generally healthy people and showed no signs of disease the week before the blood was taken,” Van Gucht warned.

    Related Articles

     

    A second survey of health workers in the hospital showed that 8% had produced antibodies, making results similar to April as well in that part of the population.

    “The study of health professionals will continue until the end of April 2021 to further monitor the presence of the antibodies in the blood and to deepen knowledge about their potential protective role,” Sciensano said in a press release.

    “From these tests, we can conclude two things,” the virologist said. “The Belgians have managed to keep the spread of the virus under control over the past few months. And two: we are still a long way from so-called herd immunity.”

    The health institute underlined that “immunity cannot be reduced solely to the amount of antibodies in the blood. Other factors, such as T-cells, probably play an important role as well.”

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times