Belgium ‘still a long way’ from herd immunity, research finds

A second survey of health workers in the hospital showed that 8% had produced antibodies, making results similar to April as well in that part of the population.
“The study of health professionals will continue until the end of April 2021 to further monitor the presence of the antibodies in the blood and to deepen knowledge about their potential protective role,” Sciensano said in a press release.
“From these tests, we can conclude two things,” the virologist said. “The Belgians have managed to keep the spread of the virus under control over the past few months. And two: we are still a long way from so-called herd immunity.”
The health institute underlined that “immunity cannot be reduced solely to the amount of antibodies in the blood. Other factors, such as T-cells, probably play an important role as well.”