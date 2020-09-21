   
UK heading for 50,000 new Covid-19 infections per day without new measures
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 21 September, 2020
Latest News:
UK heading for 50,000 new Covid-19 infections per...
Covid-19 cluster sends hundreds of College of Europe...
Lufthansa announces further reductions to fleet and staff...
Dozens of people ignore coronavirus rules during party...
Teenagers make up biggest group of new Covid-19...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 21 September 2020
    UK heading for 50,000 new Covid-19 infections per day without new measures
    Covid-19 cluster sends hundreds of College of Europe students into quarantine
    Lufthansa announces further reductions to fleet and staff
    Dozens of people ignore coronavirus rules during party in Brussels Park
    Teenagers make up biggest group of new Covid-19 infections in Belgium
    Over 200 daily coronavirus tests on average at Brussels Airport
    Vouchers for cancelled events can replace refunds until end of 2020
    Brussels mayors meet to assess coronavirus situation as figures keep rising
    New coronavirus testing centre opens in Brussels
    Air pollutants dropped significantly during Car Free Sunday
    Jump e-bikes available in Uber app again from this week
    Brussels sees spike in demand for secure bicycle parking
    Belgium in Brief: Meetings Before Meetings
    Sunny weather throughout Belgium until Wednesday
    Ant IPO: Chinese giant aims to raise $35 billion
    World’s richest 1% emit twice as much CO2 as the poorest half
    Europe’s travel and tourism sectors call for end to quarantines
    Belgian average rises to almost 1,200 new coronavirus infections per day
    ‘What is your plan?’: Extinction Rebellion tags Belgian Royal Palace
    Banks allowed $2 trillion of dirty money to travel the planet
    View more
    Share article:

    UK heading for 50,000 new Covid-19 infections per day without new measures

    Monday, 21 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The United Kingdom could be heading for 50,000 new coronavirus infections per day by mid-October if it does not take tougher measures to curb the spread of the virus, the government’s scientific adviser Patrick Vallance warned on Monday.

    A month later that would lead to around 200 deaths a day, according to Vallance.

    The epidemic is currently doubling every seven days, Vallance asserted. Top medical adviser Chris Witty said that Covid-19 will hold Britain for at least another six months.

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is for the time being pressing for local restrictions to stop the exponentially rising corona figures, with Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock calling another national lockdown a “last line of defence.”

    Related Articles

     

    Johnson is expected to come up with new measures this week. On Sunday, he announced heavy fines for people who repeatedly violate social distancing rules, due to take effect on Monday 28 September.

    Other avenues are a ban on people from different families seeing each other, and an earlier closure of pubs. These measures may take effect during a two-week school holiday next month.

    With more than 41,000 dead, Britain is one of the most severely affected countries in Europe.

    The Brussels Times