   
Coronavirus: The Netherlands crosses 2,000 daily infections threshold
Monday, 21 September, 2020
    Coronavirus: The Netherlands crosses 2,000 daily infections threshold

    Monday, 21 September 2020
    © Belga

    For the first time since the start of the coronavirus crisis, The Netherlands recorded over 2,000 new infections in a single day.

    In the last 24 hours 2,223 cases were reported. The country’s National Institute of Public Health also recorded 26 new hospital admissions and two new deaths.

    During the last seven days, 12,630 new cases have been recorded in The Netherlands.

    In total the virus has been diagnosed in more than 95,000 Dutch citizens since the outbreak of the health crisis.

    More than 12,000 people have had to be hospitalized in the country while 6,200 patients have lost their lives as a result of Covid-19.

    The Brussels Times