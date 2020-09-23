TUI stays away from red zones despite change in restrictions

“The tenor here is that, for the traveller, it is ultimately the practical consequences of a red zone that matter, not its definition,” he underlined.
“Even if travel to a country or region is only strongly discouraged, it is only logical that a traveller would prefer not to go there and that we would have to cancel their trip,” the spokesman pointed out. “This creates too dubious a basis for TUI to operate flights with reasonable occupancy.”
The tour operator still operates flights to and from Alicante and Malaga in Spain but, according to Piet Demeyere, they are mainly used by Belgians who want to return home and there are no plans to expand this range of flights.