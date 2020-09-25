   
Belgium launches interactive travel map detailing Covid-19 restrictions
Friday, 25 September, 2020
Belgium launches interactive travel map detailing Covid-19 restrictions
    Credit: Belga

    An interactive map was launched by Belgium’s Foreign Ministry on Friday to clarify travel conditions abroad in the context of the Covid-19 health crisis.

    “The aim is to make travellers understand in a few clicks where they can go, under what conditions and what the restrictions are on their return,” Foreign Affairs said.

    They recognised that “the increasing number of changes in the colour codes of the various countries and their regions” made the situation “difficult to read” for the population.

    Related News

     

    By clicking on the map, people can now quickly see which colour a particular area has been assigned, namely red, orange, light orange or green.

    In red zones, travel is strictly discouraged or banned by the local authorities.

    For orange zones, Belgium asks for increased vigilance and a test and quarantine recommended on return.

    Light orange zones are areas where local authorities impose a test or quarantine on travellers from Belgium.

    Finally, green zones are free to travel to while keeping up rules of hygiene and social distancing.

    The map can be consulted here.

    The Brussels Times