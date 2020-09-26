Salmonella: Potentially contaminated chicken thighs recalled in Belgium

Biofresh Belgium has issued a call to remove any Picoreur brand chicken thighs from the shelves due to possible salmonella contamination. potentially

The withdrawal from the sale and the recall of the product from consumers was decided in consultation with the Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (Afsca).

#rappeldeproduit : cuisse de poulet de la marque Picoreur, vendu en Belgique via certains magasins d’alimentation. Le produit est en parallèle, retiré de la vente.https://t.co/wsz0LFVSp1 pic.twitter.com/4JbQPuyCNK — AFSCA (@AFSCA_Conso) September 26, 2020

The product in question is a 250-gram white chicken leg from the Picoreur brand with a use-by date of 1 October 2020 (batch number 258001101). The product was sold between 18 and 24 September.

For further information, Biofresh Belgium’s consumer service can be reached on 015/79.59.39 or by e-mail at customer@biofresh.be.

The Brussels Times