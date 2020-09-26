   
Salmonella: Potentially contaminated chicken thighs recalled in Belgium
Saturday, 26 September, 2020
    Credit: wikipedia

    Biofresh Belgium has issued a call to remove any Picoreur brand chicken thighs from the shelves due to possible salmonella contamination. potentially

    The withdrawal from the sale and the recall of the product from consumers was decided in consultation with the Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (Afsca).

     

    The product in question is a 250-gram white chicken leg from the Picoreur brand with a use-by date of 1 October 2020 (batch number 258001101). The product was sold between 18 and 24 September.

    For further information, Biofresh Belgium’s consumer service can be reached on 015/79.59.39 or by e-mail at customer@biofresh.be.

