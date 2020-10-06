   
Face masks mandatory in West Flemish cemeteries at the end of October
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 06 October, 2020
Latest News:
Face masks mandatory in West Flemish cemeteries at the...
Schools should remain in code yellow, Flemish education...
Belgium tightens measures: bubbles shrink, bars close early ...
1 in 5 Belgians don’t want a coronavirus...
Brussels sees twice as many positive Covid-19 tests...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 06 October 2020
    Face masks mandatory in West Flemish cemeteries at the end of October
    Schools should remain in code yellow, Flemish education minister says
    Belgium tightens measures: bubbles shrink, bars close early 
    1 in 5 Belgians don’t want a coronavirus vaccination
    Brussels sees twice as many positive Covid-19 tests as the rest of Belgium
    Brussels greenlights single train and public transport ticket
    An increase in fatalities is ‘imminent’ in Belgium, experts warn  
    Belgium condemned by court over failure to receive asylum seekers
    Belgian researchers move three coronavirus vaccines into Phase-3 trials
    Tornado spotted near Antwerp border
    Covid-19: Prison staff strikes to suspend unsupervised visits
    Belgium will appoint first ‘corona commissioner’ today
    Belgium’s Covid-19 barometer still has ‘loose ends’, former minister Muylle says
    Belgium in Brief: The Same ‘As France And The Netherlands’
    ‘Things in Brussels are ruined’ warns hospital chief
    Dutch hospitals have run out of leading coronavirus treatment
    ‘Solidarity has limits’: Flemish city wants stop to transfers of Covid-19 patients from Brussels
    Belgium’s coronavirus average rises above 2,300 daily new cases
    Brussels police can’t enforce closing times because they don’t know them
    Dutch police shoot knife wielding man at Schiphol Airport
    View more
    Share article:

    Face masks mandatory in West Flemish cemeteries at the end of October

    Tuesday, 06 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Anyone looking to visit a cemetery in West Flanders between 24 October to 8 November will be required to wear a face mask, according to the latest announcement from Governor Carl Decaluwé.

    This new measure will be put into place because several cemeteries can get very crowded on the days surrounding the celebration of All Saints’ Day (1 November). The holiday – which follows All Saints’ Eve on 31 October – is celebrated across the world in countries of the Christian tradition.

    According to the belief that those who have gone to Heaven continue to be strongly bound to those who remain on Earth, on All Saints’ Day, devotees celebrate all known saint figures and martyrs but also unknown figures, such as faithful devotees or loved ones who have passed but who led others to a life of faith.

    Related News

     

    To mark the day, observers attend church and visit cemeteries to lay flowers and candles on the graves of their deceased loved ones. In Belgium, the tradition is to decorate loved ones’ graves with chrysanthemums. It is then followed by All Hallows Day or the Feast of All Saints.

    “In some cemeteries, hundreds of people congregate during this period. Not everywhere, but I think it would be a lot more transparent and clearer to make the face mask compulsory in all cemeteries,” said Decaluwé.

    “It also remains compulsory – everywhere in West Flanders – to have a face mask in your pocket,” he added.

    The Brussels Times