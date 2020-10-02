30 students quarantined after teacher ignores Covid-19 symptoms...

Thirty students were quarantined after being taught by a teacher who ignored her symptoms and in the meantime tested positive for Covid-19.

The incident was “stupid and unwise”, said the Vives University College in Kortrijk, where the class was being taught.

The classes were about to switch to an online form but the teacher wanted to “give the students the social contact” one last time, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

Two of the teacher’s third-year orthopedagogy students tested positive for coronavirus, Het Nieuwsblad reported, though it is not clear how they got infected.

