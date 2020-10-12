   
Coronavirus: Belgian hospitals start delaying non-urgent care
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 12 October, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian police catch five most wanted fugitives in...
Over 10,000 new coronavirus cases per day possible...
Belgian ‘Coronalert’ app downloaded nearly 1 million times...
Belgium breaks 4,000 new coronavirus cases per day...
Coronavirus: Flanders says it is ‘safer’ to keep...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 12 October 2020
    Belgian police catch five most wanted fugitives in three days
    Over 10,000 new coronavirus cases per day possible this week, warns Crisis Centre
    Belgian ‘Coronalert’ app downloaded nearly 1 million times
    Belgium breaks 4,000 new coronavirus cases per day as experts consider lockdown
    Coronavirus: Flanders says it is ‘safer’ to keep pupils in school
    Brussels police shuts down party with 200 people on Sunday
    Belgium: Second worst country in Europe for coronavirus infections
    Coronavirus: Belgian hospitals start delaying non-urgent care
    Coronavirus: Number of positive tests rising in Brussels
    Coronavirus research: Virus can last up to 28 days on surfaces
    Coronavirus: increasing concern in Belgium about a new surge in infections
    Vlaams Belang’s call for united front leaves N-VA cold
    Close to 1 billion people are living with a mental disorder, says WHO chief
    Booze-free Brussels and the art of diplomatic drinking
    Brussels bars and cafés paying for the failed struggle against COVID-19, union says
    Covid-19: Hospital admissions back up to April levels
    Alain Coq announces new bid for a dignified end to his life
    Arsène Wenger: Have a World and Euro Cup every other year
    Belgium’s French-speaking community predicts ‘complicated discussions’ over EU aid
    Brussels police end hidden party in central Brussels
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: Belgian hospitals start delaying non-urgent care

    Monday, 12 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The growing number of coronavirus patients has forced several hospitals in Belgium to postpone non-urgent operations, De Standaard reports on Monday.

    Last week, the Antwerp hospital groups Ziekenhuis Netwerk Antwerpen (ZNA) and Gasthuiszusters Antwerpen (GZA) had to postpone or cancel several operations.

    This is also the case at UZ Leuven, where many Brussels residents with Covid-19 are hospitalised, as well as at the CHU Liège, which cancelled almost a third of non-emergency admissions.

    Related News

     

    The first phase of the federal plan calls for all hospitals to reserve 15% of their intensive care beds for Covid-19 patients, but some hospitals are already at 25%, which is the second phase.

    It is likely that all hospitals will have the same sort of occupancy over the course of the week, according to Margot Cloet, managing director of the Flemish federation of hospitals Zorgnet-Icuro. “We therefore need to look carefully at what non-urgent care we can postpone, including consultations,” she said.

    Jan Eyckmans, spokesman for the Federal Public Health Service (FPS Health) also fears that the move to the second phase of the plan will take place as early as this week. “But in theory the postponement of care only applies when hospitals reserve 50% of their intensive care beds for Covid-19 patients,” he explains.

    The Brussels Times