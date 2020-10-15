Coronavirus: University of Ghent will switch to code red
Thursday, 15 October 2020
Credit: Belga
The University of Ghent (UGent) will switch to code red for its educational activities from 26 October for at least four weeks, it announced on its website.
Until now, the university followed code orange of the so-called pandemic matrix set up by the Flemish government. That matrix consists of codes green (zero risk), yellow (low risk), orange (moderate risk) and red (high risk).
“We communicated earlier that we would maintain code orange until mid-November,” the university said. “The rapidly increasing numbers of Covid-19 infections are forcing us to adjust more quickly so that we can continue to guarantee maximum safety on campus.”
“In addition, we do not want to evade our responsibility on a broader social level: students (and staff) not only run the risk of being infected themselves, but also of infecting non-UGent people,” the university said, citing grandparents as an example of an at-risk group.