   
Coronavirus: Belgium's total cases rise above 200,000
Saturday, 17 October, 2020
    Saturday, 17 October 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s total cases rise above 200,000

    Saturday, 17 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    A total of 10,369 new coronavirus infections were recorded on Tuesday 13 October, according to the Sciensano public health institute’s latest update on Saturday.

    This is the first time that the mark of 10,000 new positive cases in 24 hours has been crossed in Belgium.

    Between 7 and 13 October, an average of 6,764.3 new people tested positive per day, which is an increase of 97% compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 202,151. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Additionally, 206.6 new hospitalisations per day were recorded on average between 10 and 16 October, up with 93% compared to the week before.

    In total, 2,098 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, of whom 358 are in intensive care.

    From 10 to 16 October, an average number of 25 deaths occurred per day, which represents an 11.7% increase.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 10,359 – 32 more than yesterday.

    Over the past two weeks, 621.2 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of over 4 million tests have been carried out. Of those tests, about 48,400 were taken over the past week, with a positivity rate of 13.8%.

    The percentage increased with 4.4% compared to last week, meaning that even though more tests are being carried out – which naturally results in more confirmed infections – the epidemic is still growing.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times