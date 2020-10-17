SNCB will not reduce train offer despite new Covid-19 measures

Following the stricter coronavirus measures introduced Friday evening by the Consultative Committee, Belgian rail company SNCB is maintaining “a maximum train offer and maximum train composition,” an SNCB spokesman said.

The Consultative Committee decided, among other things, that bars and restaurants should close temporarily, that people should limit the number of close contacts to a maximum of one person, that there should be a curfew between midnight and 5:00 AM, and that teleworking should once again become the norm.

These new measures have no effect on the SNCB’s timetable, a spokesperson said.

“People who cannot telework must be able to rely on public transport,” they said.

“Over the past few months, the SNCB has been and will continue to be committed to maximising the supply and composition of trains for the benefit of safety in order to guarantee safety and to get people to their destinations.

During the lockdown from mid-March to the beginning of May, the railway company did reduce capacity.

