   
Coronavirus: Belgium’s infection numbers continue to rise
Sunday, 18 October, 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgium's infection numbers continue to rise

    Sunday, 18 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    A total of 2,255 Covid-19 patients are currently hospitalised in Belgium, according to the latest update by the Sciensano public health institute.

    The average number of new infections per day, calculated between 8 and 14 October, continues to rise and now stands at 7,388.1, which represents an increase of 88%.

    The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 213,115. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Between 11 and 17 October, an average of 233.9 new people per day were admitted to hospital. Of the 2,255 patients currently hospitalised, 381 are in intensive care.

    The virus caused an average of more than 28 deaths per day between 8 and 14 October.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 10,392, or 33 more than yesterday.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of over 4.1 million tests have been carried out. Of those tests, about 51,000 were taken over the past week, with a positivity rate of 14.2%.

    The percentage increased with 4.5% compared to last week, meaning that even though more tests are being carried out – which naturally results in more confirmed infections – the epidemic is still growing.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times