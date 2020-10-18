   
Belgium’s police zones will enforce new Covid-19 measures in a uniform way
Sunday, 18 October, 2020
    Belgium's police zones will enforce new Covid-19 measures in a uniform way
    Belgium's police zones will enforce new Covid-19 measures in a uniform way

    Sunday, 18 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The national police task force met on Saturday to discuss the enforcement of the new measures announced by the Consultative Committee on Friday.

    The police have identified a number of priorities. “This time we already know better where we stand,” they said.

    “It was decided that enforcement and control will be carried out in the same way in all zones,” said Nicolas Paelinck, member of the Task Force and chief of police of the West Coast police zone. “The directives apply to everyone, so their application should also be uniform”.

    Officers must monitor the closure of bars and restaurants, compliance with the ban on gathering, the ban on the sale of alcohol from 8:00 PM and the curfew between midnight and 5:00 AM. The obligation to wear a mask on public transport is also on the list of tasks.

    “Attention has also been drawn to lockdown parties as we have seen in the Netherlands just before the tightening up of the measures,” Paelinck said.

    In order to take on these extra tasks, there will be renewed cooperation with the federal police.

    The Brussels Times