   
Covid-19: Nearly 200 students offer their services to Ghent university hospital
Monday, 19 October, 2020
Covid-19: Nearly 200 students offer their services to Ghent university hospital
    Covid-19: Nearly 200 students offer their services to Ghent university hospital

    Monday, 19 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Some 190 students offered their help to the Ghent University Hospital (UZ Gent) for the frontline departments in dealing with a new wave of coronavirus infections.

    Forty employees also applied to provide assistance in the Covid-19 services, the emergency service and the testing centre.

    A total of 31 patients were admitted to the hospital on Monday, 18 in the two cohort units and 13 in the intensive care units.

    The Ghent hospital is again launching training courses for doctors and nurses to work in the intensive care and Covid-19 services. Staff were also trained in the first wave.

    Since last week, the hospital was no longer foreseeing any new non-urgent admissions before the end of this week.

    “We are now extending this until 8 November,” the hospital said, adding that “all planned urgent admissions and procedures will continue for the time being.”

    The hospital has also closed the cafeterias to visitors. Sandwich shops and shops remain open.

    Ghent’s province of East Flanders has counted 18,537 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, out of a total 222,253 in the whole country.

