   
Only 1 EU area remains restriction-free for Belgian travellers
Wednesday, 21 October, 2020
    Wednesday, 21 October 2020
    Only 1 EU area remains restriction-free for Belgian travellers

    Wednesday, 21 October 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    Only one area in Europe remains a green zone after Belgium’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has once again adjusted its travel advice.

    After the latest update, the Spanish island of La Palma is now the only area to which travel is possible without restrictions, and a Covid-19 test and quarantine are not mandatory upon return to Belgium.

    The region of Istria in Croatia is now listed as an orange zone, meaning travel there is possible but increased vigilance is recommended, though a Covid-19 test and quarantine are not mandatory for those returning to Belgium.

    The situation in Italy is also getting worse: as more and more new coronavirus infections are recorded, more and more Italian regions are turning red. Italy’s red zones now include Lombardy, Venice, Tuscany, Lazio, Abruzzo, Piedmont, Sardinia and Emilia-Romagna.

    Belgian authorities strongly discourage travel to these areas. In addition, Foreign Affairs notes that “a Covid test and a quarantine may become mandatory on return to Belgium” from Friday 23 October at 4:00 PM.

    At that moment, the new travel advice enters into effect for those returning to Belgium. For those departing, however, the new rules are effective immediately.

    Hungary, Poland, Liechtenstein and Denmark will now also be coloured completely red.

    In Germany, this now also applies to the regions of Düsseldorf, Cologne, Stuttgart and Darmstadt.

    In Switzerland, only the cantons of Schaffhausen and Solothurn will remain orange.

    For a full overview of the latest green, orange and red zones, click here.

