Belgians’ mental health declines towards lockdown levels, study finds

Belgians’ mental wellbeing is declining for people in all sectors and in all provinces, a coronavirus study by the University of Antwerp found.

The results are part of the university’s so-called Great Corona study.

Participants working in healthcare and in education in particular seem to be struggling with their mental health.

“We are going back towards the level of the lockdown before there is any new lockdown,” said Philippe Beutels, researcher at Antwerp University.

Among activities that participants absolutely did not want to give up, being able to get together with friends (30%) and having a so-called hug contact (30%) were the second and third response.

Activities such as going to a café (7%), attending a concert or theatre play (6%) and going live to a sports competition (2%) are much less high on the list of priorities.

