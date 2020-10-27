   
Face masks take up to 450 years to decompose
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 27 October, 2020
Latest News:
Face masks take up to 450 years to...
Flanders to announce new measures: what’s expected...
Coronavirus: Brussels nears average of 100 daily hospitalisations...
Asymptomatic Covid-19 patients lose antibodies more quickly, study...
Two top Flemish officials caught flouting coronavirus rules...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 27 October 2020
    Face masks take up to 450 years to decompose
    Flanders to announce new measures: what’s expected
    Coronavirus: Brussels nears average of 100 daily hospitalisations
    Asymptomatic Covid-19 patients lose antibodies more quickly, study suggests
    Two top Flemish officials caught flouting coronavirus rules in restaurant
    Belgian funeral staff risk Covid burnout
    Early childhood care faces labour shortage, federation warns
    Brussels starts measuring emissions in real time
    Brussels’ homeless given pass to explain curfew breaking
    ‘Out of control’: Belgian rail urged to better manage passenger flows
    Brussels special Covid-19 committee suspends activities
    Belgium’s coronavirus curfews are unconstitutional, VUB scholars say
    Flanders could introduce new measures on Tuesday
    ECDC advocates common approach to vaccine deployment in the EU
    Uncooperative employers warned to let people telework
    Parents in Brussels thank school during corona crisis
    ‘Press the social pause button’, Crisis Centre urges
    Belgium in Brief: Flanders Falls Behind
    ‘Shock’ after German parliament leader dies during broadcast recording
    ‘Don’t use grandparents to take care of grandchildren,’ expert warns
    View more
    Share article:

    Face masks take up to 450 years to decompose

    Tuesday, 27 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Face masks take up to 450 years to decompose in the environment, the Marine Environment department of Belgium’s Federal Public Health Service warned on Monday.

    Even after this period, the small plastic fragments are still not completely eliminated, the department said upon launching an awareness campaign called “the sea starts with you.”

    With the Covid-19 crisis, more and more face masks are ending up in the streets or ending up in the sea, carried away by the wind and waterways. Organisations, scientists and citizens regularly find them on beaches, along with disposable gloves and bottles of hydroalcoholic gel.

    This rubbish is in addition to the average of 8 million tonnes of plastic waste that pollute our ocean every year, according to the FPS Public Health.

    Related News

     

    “Face masks save lives. But if they end up as waste in the North Sea, they endanger marine life,” said North Sea Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne.

    “Marine animals can confuse masks with jellyfish. By swallowing them, their stomachs are immediately filled but without any nutrient supply, which weakens them in the long run,” the authorities said.

    “Animals can also become entangled in the masks. And eventually, the microparticles that make them up can also end up on our plates,” they explained

    The campaign aims to encourage people to throw away their masks in a bin or opt for a reusable mask. A series of posters distributed at the coast explain the impact of the masks on the marine environment.

    More information about the campaign can be found here.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times