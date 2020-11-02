More than 1.2 million coronavirus deaths registered worldwide

Coronavirus has caused more than 1.2 million deaths worldwide as of Monday morning, according to a count carried out by AFP based on official sources.

In total, at least 1,200,042 deaths, out of 46,452,818 cases, have been declared. Nearly one death out of five occurred in the United States, the world’s most bereaved country with 230,996 deaths for 9,207,364 infections.

After the US comes Brazil with 160,074 deaths and 5,545,705 cases, India (122,607 deaths, 8,229,313 cases), Mexico (91,895 deaths, 929,392 cases) and the United Kingdom (46,717 deaths, 1,034,914 cases).

Latin America and the Caribbean is the region most affected with more than 402,787 deaths, ahead of Europe (280,109), the United States/Canada (241,175) and Asia (171,423).

More than 100,000 new deaths have been recorded worldwide since 16 October.

In the last seven days, more than 6,500 deaths have been recorded daily around the world. Almost 40% of these deaths have occurred in Europe, where the pandemic is currently progressing fastest.

Belgium, for its part, has counted 11,737 deaths out of 441,018 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

The Brussels Times