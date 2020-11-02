More than 1.2 million coronavirus deaths registered worldwide
Monday, 02 November 2020
Coronavirus has caused over 1.2 million deaths worldwide. Credit: Belga
Coronavirus has caused more than 1.2 million deaths worldwide as of Monday morning, according to a count carried out by AFP based on official sources.
In total, at least 1,200,042 deaths, out of 46,452,818 cases, have been declared. Nearly one death out of five occurred in the United States, the world’s most bereaved country with 230,996 deaths for 9,207,364 infections.
After the US comes Brazil with 160,074 deaths and 5,545,705 cases, India (122,607 deaths, 8,229,313 cases), Mexico (91,895 deaths, 929,392 cases) and the United Kingdom (46,717 deaths, 1,034,914 cases).