   
More than 1.2 million coronavirus deaths registered worldwide
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 02 November, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s rapid rise in Covid-19 infections begins to...
In Photos: STIB covers old metro carriages with...
Belgium in Brief: Last Plane Out Of Belgium...
Work inspectors warn of understaffing to check mandatory...
Cheat Sheet: How does this lockdown work?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 02 November 2020
    Belgium’s rapid rise in Covid-19 infections begins to slow down
    In Photos: STIB covers old metro carriages with Brussels landmarks
    Belgium in Brief: Last Plane Out Of Belgium
    Work inspectors warn of understaffing to check mandatory shift to telework
    Cheat Sheet: How does this lockdown work?
    Belgian average rises to over 15,500 coronavirus cases per day
    More than 1.2 million coronavirus deaths registered worldwide
    Lockdown or not, Belgium warned Christmas won’t be the same
    ‘Surreal’ scenes at Brussels Airport ahead of Belgian lockdown
    Less than 2% of employers granted a teleworking allowance
    Belgian police shut down gatherings on Halloween weekend
    Legal experts call for corona-law to back restrictions
    Belgium suspends sale of clothing, kitchen utensils and toys in supermarkets
    Taxi companies want social security contributions suspended
    Brussels gets third decontamination centre for its ambulances
    Only 106 places left in intensive care in Belgium
    US Christian far-right groups interfere in the EU
    Australia records first day without new cases since June
    Slovakia conducts mass test of 2.6 million people in single day
    Belgium experiences its second darkest October since 1887
    View more
    Share article:

    More than 1.2 million coronavirus deaths registered worldwide

    Monday, 02 November 2020
    Coronavirus has caused over 1.2 million deaths worldwide. Credit: Belga

    Coronavirus has caused more than 1.2 million deaths worldwide as of Monday morning, according to a count carried out by AFP based on official sources.

    In total, at least 1,200,042 deaths, out of 46,452,818 cases, have been declared. Nearly one death out of five occurred in the United States, the world’s most bereaved country with 230,996 deaths for 9,207,364 infections.

    After the US comes Brazil with 160,074 deaths and 5,545,705 cases, India (122,607 deaths, 8,229,313 cases), Mexico (91,895 deaths, 929,392 cases) and the United Kingdom (46,717 deaths, 1,034,914 cases).

    Related News

     

    Latin America and the Caribbean is the region most affected with more than 402,787 deaths, ahead of Europe (280,109), the United States/Canada (241,175) and Asia (171,423).

    More than 100,000 new deaths have been recorded worldwide since 16 October.

    In the last seven days, more than 6,500 deaths have been recorded daily around the world. Almost 40% of these deaths have occurred in Europe, where the pandemic is currently progressing fastest.

    Belgium, for its part, has counted 11,737 deaths out of 441,018 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

    The Brussels Times