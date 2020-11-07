UK bans travellers from Denmark because of mutated ‘mink’ virus

The United Kingdom has officially closed its borders to travellers from Denmark for fear of contamination with a mutated coronavirus found in minks in the country.

According to Danish health authorities, the mutated virus has been transmitted to twelve people. The mutated virus could threaten the effectiveness of a future vaccine and has led to the culling of 15 to 17 million minks from farms in the country.

On Thursday, the British decided that all travellers from Denmark had to go into compulsory quarantine upon arrival. Following new information from Danish health authorities, it was decided to ban all arrivals from that country, with the exception of cargo and its carriers, plus British and people permanently resident in the UK. Those cases, however, must be quarantined for fourteen days.

“This decision to act quickly follows on from health authorities in Denmark reporting widespread outbreaks of coronavirus in mink farms. Keeping the UK public safe remains our top priority,” announced transport secretary Grant Shapps. Denmark was removed from the UK coronavirus travel corridors list on Friday.

London announces controls “to ensure that the virus does not spread into Great Britain”.

The measure will be reconsidered in a week’s time.

