   
Ghent university hospital opens testing centre for asymptomatic people
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 16 November, 2020
Latest News:
Ghent university hospital opens testing centre for asymptomatic...
Brexit negotiations between EU and UK continue in...
Brussels will set up giant Christmas tree on...
Latest Covid-19 vaccine is over 90% effective, creator...
Coronavirus vaccine will ‘not replace’ other tools, WHO...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 16 November 2020
    Ghent university hospital opens testing centre for asymptomatic people
    Brexit negotiations between EU and UK continue in Brussels
    Brussels will set up giant Christmas tree on Thursday
    Latest Covid-19 vaccine is over 90% effective, creator says
    Coronavirus vaccine will ‘not replace’ other tools, WHO warns
    How a second wave coronavirus patient differs from the first
    Snow could fall in Belgium this weekend
    Belgium in Brief: 5 Reasons It Got So Bad In Belgium
    Police called to join coronavirus ‘fine strike’ after brawl fuels discontent
    Coronavirus hospitalisations continue to decrease in Belgium
    1 in 6 Belgians do not want a vaccine
    Germany mulls increasing Covid measures ahead of ‘difficult winter’
    Covid-19 boosted contactless payments in Belgium, survey shows
    ‘Small beehive’: why the coronavirus hit Belgium so hard, twice
    Boris Johnson goes into quarantine after Covid-19 exposure
    Amnesty: Human rights were ignored in Belgium’s care homes
    Justice Minister queries release of suspected police attackers
    Belgium’s Mobility Minister advocates driving classes for errant road users
    My name is Robert McCoy, and I’m an EU whistleblower
    Bird Flu: Bruges to withdraw its swans from city canals
    View more
    Share article:

    Ghent university hospital opens testing centre for asymptomatic people

    Monday, 16 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Ghent University Hospital (UZ Gent) has opened a Covid-19 screening centre, where asymptomatic people will be able to get tested from next Monday.

    Around 240 tests will be able to be carried out in the centre on a daily basis, the hospital said in a press release, with five health workers present to carry out the tests.

    People who have had a high-risk contact, who need to be tested when going abroad or who are returning from a so-called red zone will be able to go there.

    Asymptomatic people can currently not get tested, but they will be able to do so again from 23 November, the federal government announced last weekend.

    Related News

     

    Testing asymptomatic people “is a necessary weapon in the fight against the epidemic and to avoid a third wave,” said coordinating doctor Tania Desmet.

    People with symptoms will not be able to come to the new centre, but will still have to go through their general practitioner.

    Appointments can be made via this website, though going without an appointment is possible as well. The centre will be open on week days from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

    Those getting tested will receive their results within 24 hours, according to the press release.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times