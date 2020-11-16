Ghent university hospital opens testing centre for asymptomatic people

Ghent University Hospital (UZ Gent) has opened a Covid-19 screening centre, where asymptomatic people will be able to get tested from next Monday.

Around 240 tests will be able to be carried out in the centre on a daily basis, the hospital said in a press release, with five health workers present to carry out the tests.

People who have had a high-risk contact, who need to be tested when going abroad or who are returning from a so-called red zone will be able to go there.

Asymptomatic people can currently not get tested, but they will be able to do so again from 23 November, the federal government announced last weekend.

Related News

Testing asymptomatic people “is a necessary weapon in the fight against the epidemic and to avoid a third wave,” said coordinating doctor Tania Desmet.

People with symptoms will not be able to come to the new centre, but will still have to go through their general practitioner.

Appointments can be made via this website, though going without an appointment is possible as well. The centre will be open on week days from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Those getting tested will receive their results within 24 hours, according to the press release.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times