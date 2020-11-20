Covid-19 caused at least 5,000 cancer cases to go undiagnosed in Belgium
Friday, 20 November 2020
Credit: Belga
At least 5,000 cases of cancer have reportedly passed under the radar since the start of the coronavirus epidemic in Belgium, the Foundation Against Cancer reported on Friday.
The trend is now catching up, with 14% fewer diagnoses until mid-September compared to last year, compared to 44% for the month of April, during the first wave.
The absence of a diagnosis does not mean that there are fewer cases of cancer, but that the diagnosis will be made later and treatment will be started at a later stage of the disease.
The result is a risk of more aggressive treatment and a poorer prognosis, warned the Foundation’s medical and scientific director Didier Vander Steichel.
“The fear of catching the virus has led to the risk of not being detected and/or not receiving treatment, which, depending on the type of cancer, can lead to sometimes very serious consequences,” the organisation warned.