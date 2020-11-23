   
Spain set to begin vaccinating citizens already in January
Monday, 23 November, 2020
    © Belga

    Spain will launch a large-scale vaccination campaign against covid-19 in January, the country’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Sunday.

    According to Spanish El Pais, a “substantial part” of the 47 million Spaniards could be vaccinated in the first quarter of 2021.

    More than 46,000 people have died from Covid-19 in Spain so far.

    Spain and Germany, are the first countries in the European Union which have presented a comprehensive vaccination plan, Sanchez said. “We still have difficult months ahead of us, but the road map is drawn,” the Prime Minister declared.

    The plan includes some 13,000 distribution points where citizens can get vaccinated.

    The Brussels Times