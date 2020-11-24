Coronavirus: Belgium’s positivity rate drops to 14.2%...

The number of daily new coronavirus infections continues to drop while more than 5,000 people remain in hospital, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Tuesday.

Between 14 and 20 November, an average of 3,297.9 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 33% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 559,902. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 501.5 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 65% drop compared to the two weeks before.

Between 17 and 23 November, an average of 294.3 patients was admitted to hospital, down 33% from the week before.

In total, 5,076 coronavirus patients are currently admitted to hospital, or 52 more than yesterday.

Of the patients currently admitted, 1,168 are in intensive care, which is 26 less than the day before. Patients on a ventilator number 775 – 15 more than yesterday.

From 14 to 20 November, an average number of 165.1 deaths occurred per day, marking a 15.7% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 15,755-15,618 – 137 more than yesterday.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 5,698,084 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 29,360.1 were taken daily over the past week, with a positivity rate of 14.2%. That means that one in seven people who get tested receive a positive result.

The percentage went down by 5.8% compared to last week, while there was a 1% rise in the number of tests being carried out. Since Monday, asymptomatic people can get tested for coronavirus again.

The testing strategy was temporarily adapted from 21 October as testing material was becoming scarce, testing centres saw too-long lines and laboratories were under high pressure.

The reproduction rate, finally, stands at 0.77. That rate (Rt) is the rate at which the virus spreads. As it remains below 1.0, it means that a person infected with coronavirus infects less than one other person on average.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times