   
Coronavirus figures rise in several provinces, Crisis Centre warns
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 09 December, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus figures rise in several provinces, Crisis Centre...
All remaining mink in the Netherlands have been...
Belgium to study hairdresser’s impact on Covid-19 spread...
Brussels 30 km/h zone will be enforced from...
Painting hanging in council office is Baroque masterpiece...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 09 December 2020
    Coronavirus figures rise in several provinces, Crisis Centre warns
    All remaining mink in the Netherlands have been culled
    Belgium to study hairdresser’s impact on Covid-19 spread
    Brussels 30 km/h zone will be enforced from January 1
    Painting hanging in council office is Baroque masterpiece
    Companies urged to organise end-of-year activities online
    Belgium in Brief: Move Over Beyoncé, We Have Wilmès
    Children and teenagers make up more than 1 in 10 of all coronavirus patients
    Will we pick which vaccine we take?
    Vlaams Belang sells Belgian senate for €1
    Sophie Wilmès makes No 71 on Forbes list, ahead of Beyoncé
    Animal welfare organisations call for the permanent closure of fur farms in Europe 
    Psychologist schools Prime Minister on how to motivate Belgians
    ‘I certify that the patient below is alive’: GPs sick of sick notes
    Covid-19: Council of State overturns restriction on religion
    Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate edges closer to 1
    Brexit: Johnson and von der Leyen to meet in Brussels tonight
    Hearings over 22 March terrorist trial will end today
    EU’s new human rights sanctions regime: Will it be effective?
    Nine crystal meth labs discovered in Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus figures rise in several provinces, Crisis Centre warns

    Wednesday, 09 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    As major coronavirus indicators in Belgium are dropping at slower rates, the figures are rising in some provinces, the Crisis Centre warned at a press conference on Wednesday.

    The highest rise in coronavirus figures can be seen in the province of West Flanders (10%), according to the Crisis Centre. They figures are also rising in the provinces of Antwerp, Flemish Brabant and Luxembourg, by 3% in each of these cases.

    There is “no unique explanation” as to why the numbers are rising in these provinces, said Sciensano virologist Steven Van Gucht during the press conference, adding that the increases are spread across different age groups.

    Notably, children and teenagers now represent 14% of the infected population.

    Related News

     

    Meanwhile, the figures are going down in other provinces, with drops ranging from 1% in the province of East Flanders to 25% in the provinces of Namur and Liège.

    “The highest number of new infections is still recorded in Antwerp, with an average of 335 per day,” Steven Van Gucht said. The province is followed by East Flanders (327 new infections per day) and West Flanders (288).

    In total, 594,572 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been registered since the start of the pandemic.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times