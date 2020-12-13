   
Coronavirus: Russia develops a vaccine for cats
Sunday, 13 December, 2020
Coronavirus: Russia develops a vaccine for cats...
Brexit: Tories protest UK government’s gunboat diplomacy...
Covid-19: Expert opinion divided on Pfizer vaccine delay...
Covid-19: More new cases, fewer in hospital and...
EU steps up the fight against antisemitism...
    Coronavirus: Russia develops a vaccine for cats

    Sunday, 13 December 2020

    Russia announced on Sunday that it is working on a vaccine to protect animals against the coronavirus, after several mink farms in Europe have suffered from outbreaks in recent weeks.

    The vaccine should be available by the end of January, according to the head of the veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance, Sergei Dankvert.

    The European Union, the United States and Singapore have already shown their interest in the new vaccine.

    According to Dankvert, testing is now in phase three. “The new vaccine will be tested on minks, cats and rodents,” he added.

