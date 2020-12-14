Over half of Brussels doesn’t want a Covid-19 vaccine in January
A recent poll by various Belgian media has shown significant regional differences in people’s willingness to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
The people of Brussels are less eager to get the coronavirus vaccine, according to the poll, with a mere 28% percent of respondents wanting a vaccine as soon as it becomes available, compared to 29% in Wallonia and nearly 50% in Flanders.
The percentage of people totally opposing a vaccine is also higher in Brussels and Wallonia (20%) than in Flanders (10%).
In total, around 14% of Belgians are strongly opposed to a vaccine.
However, the vaccine has yet to be approved by the European Medicines Agency, and Belgium’s health ministry has since announced that, due to a problem on the production line, Belgium would receive fewer doses of the Pfizer vaccine than initially expected.