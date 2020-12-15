Coronavirus epidemic grows in 7 Belgian provinces...

The coronavirus epidemic is growing in seven of Belgium’s ten provinces, figures by Sciensano published on Tuesday show.
As a whole, Belgium’s reproduction rate (Rt) stands at 0.97, which means that someone infected with Covid-19 infects less than one other person on average, but only three provinces have not seen their Rt rise above 1.0.
In Flanders, all provinces except Flemish Brabant (0.926) have reproduction rates above 1, with the highest rate in the region observed in the province of Antwerp (1.118).
The province is followed by West Flanders (1.081), East Flanders (1.080) and Limburg (1.065).