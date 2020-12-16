   
Germany enters strict lockdown until 10 January
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 16 December, 2020
Latest News:
Germany enters strict lockdown until 10 January...
Brussels Airlines reveals cautious 2021 summer schedule...
Wear a mask when you see your family...
Who was Marie Popelin, the Brussels woman honoured...
European Parliament hands Sakharov Prize to Belarus opposition...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 16 December 2020
    Germany enters strict lockdown until 10 January
    Brussels Airlines reveals cautious 2021 summer schedule
    Wear a mask when you see your family this Christmas, warns WHO
    Who was Marie Popelin, the Brussels woman honoured by Google today?
    European Parliament hands Sakharov Prize to Belarus opposition
    Antwerp police test smart cameras that see drivers texting
    Why the EU starts vaccinations weeks later than UK and US
    No vaccine before 2022 for one-fifth of the world
    Flemish archaeological find turns out to be stolen French treasure
    Belgium in Brief: Police (Mostly) Can’t Spy With Drones
    Brexit: EU leader sees ‘very narrow’ path to agreement
    Next few days will be ‘crucial’ to reverse rising trend, Van Gucht warns
    Police will check for Ardennes house parties over Christmas
    Belgium will start vaccinating ‘on same day’ as all EU members
    Belgium’s company cars will be taxed higher in 2021
    Masks produced by slave labour in China on sale in Belgium
    Brussels keeps 10PM curfew on Christmas Eve
    Coronavirus crisis: Sweden failed to protect residents in care homes
    New measures before Christmas: What we know
    Money is the most important factor for happiness at work, study shows
    View more
    Share article:

    Germany enters strict lockdown until 10 January

    Wednesday, 16 December 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    Germany is on lockdown again from Wednesday and will remain so until 10 January to curb the rising coronavirus figures in the country.

    Germany had already entered a so-called “lockdown light,” which included the closing of bars, restaurants and places like cinemas and theatres, the cancellation of large events and unnecessary travel being “strongly discouraged.”

    As this was not enough to curb the spread of the virus, Germany now sees all non-essential shops, schools and kindergartens closed.

    In addition, people must work from home where possible, there is a limit of five people from two households to private gatherings, and various states are enforcing a curfew. There is also a partial alcohol ban, according to RTL Nieuws.

    Related News

     

    German Health Minister Jens Spahn has already said that some of the lockdown restrictions would need to remain in place past 10 January, as it would take some time for the measures to take effect and start a downward trend.

    The number of new coronavirus cases in Germany nearly doubled compared to the day before, based on figures from the Robert Koch Institute (Germany’s public health institute), with 27,728 new infections on Wednesday compared to 14,432 new cases on Tuesday.

    In total 1,379,238 infections have been confirmed in Germany, and 23,427 Germans have died of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times