Germany enters strict lockdown until 10 January...

Germany is on lockdown again from Wednesday and will remain so until 10 January to curb the rising coronavirus figures in the country.

Germany had already entered a so-called “lockdown light,” which included the closing of bars, restaurants and places like cinemas and theatres, the cancellation of large events and unnecessary travel being “strongly discouraged.”

As this was not enough to curb the spread of the virus, Germany now sees all non-essential shops, schools and kindergartens closed.

In addition, people must work from home where possible, there is a limit of five people from two households to private gatherings, and various states are enforcing a curfew. There is also a partial alcohol ban, according to RTL Nieuws.

Related News

German Health Minister Jens Spahn has already said that some of the lockdown restrictions would need to remain in place past 10 January, as it would take some time for the measures to take effect and start a downward trend.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Germany nearly doubled compared to the day before, based on figures from the Robert Koch Institute (Germany’s public health institute), with 27,728 new infections on Wednesday compared to 14,432 new cases on Tuesday.

In total 1,379,238 infections have been confirmed in Germany, and 23,427 Germans have died of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times