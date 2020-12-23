   
Coronavirus: Belgium’s increase in infections continues to slow down
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 23 December, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Belgium’s increase in infections continues to slow...
Rapid tests are not the solution to restart...
Two gold bars discovered in Brussels sewers...
New coronavirus strain detected in the Netherlands...
Dutch hospitals stop non-urgent care as coronavirus patients...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 23 December 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s increase in infections continues to slow down
    Rapid tests are not the solution to restart normal life, expert says
    Two gold bars discovered in Brussels sewers
    New coronavirus strain detected in the Netherlands
    Dutch hospitals stop non-urgent care as coronavirus patients rise
    Jos Hermans (96) will get Belgium’s first coronavirus vaccine
    Commission asks EU countries to scrap UK travel ban
    Covid-19: UK strain reached Belgium through the Netherlands, virologist says
    Belgium resumes flights to and from UK from tomorrow
    Brussels sex party organiser files complaint against ‘homophobic’ police
    Belgium in Brief: 12h ‘Til The Borders Reopen
    Pfizer and Moderna test their Covid-19 vaccines against new UK variant
    Germany closes border with UK until 6 January
    Belgium’s hospitality sector will likely not reopen before March, experts say
    Hundreds of millions of vaccine doses ordered – when will they be available in the EU?
    Photos: Charleroi Airport overrun with Christmas travellers 
    UK and France aim to resume freight transport from Wednesday
    Brexit: EU considers new proposal on UK fishing rights
    No white Christmas, but could Belgium see snow on New Year’s?
    First Brussels nursing home will get Covid-19 vaccinations on Monday
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: Belgium’s increase in infections continues to slow down

    Wednesday, 23 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s increase of daily average new coronavirus infections continues to slow down, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Wednesday.

    Between 13 and 19 December, an average of 2,523.1 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 7% increase compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 629,109. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 297.9 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 9% increase compared to the two weeks before.

    Related News

     

    Between 16 and 22 December, an average of 182.1 patients was admitted to hospital, which is the same as the week before.

    In total, 2,560 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 50 fewer than yesterday. Of all patients, 539 are in intensive care, which is 7 fewer than yesterday. A total of 322 patients are on a ventilator – the same number as yesterday.

    From 13 to 19 December, an average number of 91 deaths occurred per day, marking a 2.9% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 18,821.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 6,656,485 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 38,522 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 7.6%. That means that around one in thirteen people who get tested receive a positive result.

    The percentage went down by 0.6% compared to last week, along with a 17% increase in testing.

    The reproduction rate, finally, remains at 0.99, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects just under one other person on average.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times