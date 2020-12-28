   
Coronavirus: Belgium considers single-dose vaccination strategy
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 28 December, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium could reach key figure for easing coronavirus...
101-year-old given first vaccine in Brussels...
Jos Hermans (96) given Belgium’s first coronavirus vaccine...
First coronavirus vaccines arrive in Brussels...
Pfizer vaccines delivery delayed in eight European countries...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 28 December 2020
    Belgium could reach key figure for easing coronavirus measures by February
    101-year-old given first vaccine in Brussels
    Jos Hermans (96) given Belgium’s first coronavirus vaccine
    First coronavirus vaccines arrive in Brussels
    Pfizer vaccines delivery delayed in eight European countries
    Storm Bella causes 85 incidents in Brussels
    Coronavirus: Belgium considers single-dose vaccination strategy
    Belgium’s coronavirus infections continue to decrease
    Wanted: Cyclist who kneed small child out of his way on tape
    Belgium passes to new transitional support system for independents
    AstraZeneca says it has “winning formula” for its vaccine
    EU-UK agreement ‘good news for the whole world,’ says incoming Swiss President
    Lewandowski elected Player of the Year, Cristiano Ronaldo, Player of the Century
    UK to spend £100 million a year to replace EU student exchange system
    British court: 9-year-old’s death caused by air pollution
    Formula 1: Mick Schumacher unphased by constant comparisons with his father
    Vaccines: EU turned down offer of 500 million extra doses
    Strong winds sweep across Belgium and France, up to 25 cm of snow in the Ardennes
    Belgium raises unemployment allowance by 1.125% from 2021
    Covid-19: All indicators down in Belgium as vaccines stand ready
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: Belgium considers single-dose vaccination strategy

    Monday, 28 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium is exploring a vaccine strategy in which more people would get their first coronavirus vaccinations faster than currently planned.

    Belgium’s vaccination task force is looking into a scenario in which as many people as possible would get their first coronavirus vaccinations, rather than a smaller group of people receiving their second dose of the vaccine a few weeks later.

    The idea was put forward by epidemiologist Pierre Van Damme, who said it would allow “to reach more people more quickly and achieve group immunity more quickly.” It follows criticism after news broke that people aged over 65 would receive their vaccinations as late as May.

    A single-dose strategy, which is also being explored in the Canadian province of Quebec, could allow the whole Belgian population to receive a first vaccination before the summer, according to Van Damme.

    Most vaccines require a second dose, but the period in between both vaccinations could be extended to six months, according to Van Damme. “In the meantime, you’ve made sure that you can vaccinate very widely,” he said.

    Related News

     

    Van Damme was backed by several other experts like microbiologist Herman Goossens and virologist Johan Neyts, who warned that if the new coronavirus strain discovered in the UK reaches Belgium, “as many people as possible should be protected. By doubling the number of vaccinations we can vaccinate more people.”

    According to Neyts, a single vaccine dose would still be effective. “A study with Pfizer’s vaccine shows that it provides good protection up to 90 percent after an initial dose,” he told Dutch-speaking Radio 1 on Monday.

    “The second dose serves to maximise that protection and activate our body’s memory for maximum effect. But with that activation of the memory you can wait six months,” Neyts said, confirming Van Damme’s statement that the second dose can wait.

    The first Belgians are set to receive their initial vaccine on Monday in three nursing homes – one in Woluwé-Saint-Pierre in Brussels, one in Puurs-Sint-Amands in the province of Antwerp, and one in Mons.

    The vaccines arrived at Leuven’s University Hospital on Saturday, where they were thawed the next day.

    While limited pilot tests will be carried out on Monday and Wednesday, the official start of Belgium’s vaccination campaign is scheduled for 5 January 2021.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times