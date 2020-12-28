   
Pfizer vaccines delivery delayed in eight European countries
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 28 December, 2020
Latest News:
Pfizer vaccines delivery delayed in eight European countries...
Storm Bella causes 85 incidents in Brussels...
Coronavirus: Belgium considers single-dose vaccination strategy...
Belgium’s coronavirus infections continue to decrease...
Wanted: Cyclist who kneed small child out of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 28 December 2020
    Pfizer vaccines delivery delayed in eight European countries
    Storm Bella causes 85 incidents in Brussels
    Coronavirus: Belgium considers single-dose vaccination strategy
    Belgium’s coronavirus infections continue to decrease
    Wanted: Cyclist who kneed small child out of his way on tape
    Belgium passes to new transitional support system for independents
    AstraZeneca says it has “winning formula” for its vaccine
    EU-UK agreement ‘good news for the whole world,’ says incoming Swiss President
    Lewandowski elected Player of the Year, Cristiano Ronaldo, Player of the Century
    UK to spend £100 million a year to replace EU student exchange system
    British court: 9-year-old’s death caused by air pollution
    Formula 1: Mick Schumacher unphased by constant comparisons with his father
    Vaccines: EU turned down offer of 500 million extra doses
    Strong winds sweep across Belgium and France, up to 25 cm of snow in the Ardennes
    Belgium raises unemployment allowance by 1.125% from 2021
    Covid-19: All indicators down in Belgium as vaccines stand ready
    Covid-19: Europol warns of fraudulent and fake vaccines
    Police: Stay away from the Hautes Fagnes today
    Belgian Erasmus students lament end of cooperation with UK
    Coronavirus: Vaccinations set to begin in nursing homes, health workers in March
    View more
    Share article:

    Pfizer vaccines delivery delayed in eight European countries

    Monday, 28 December 2020
    Credit: EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations/Flickr

    Deliveries of Covid-19 vaccine to eight European countries, including Spain, will be slightly delayed due to a logistical problem at the Pfizer plant in Belgium, the Spanish Ministry of Health announced Monday after the launch of the EU vaccination campaign.

    “Pfizer Spain indicates that it was informed last night by its factory of Puurs (Belgium) of the delay of the shipments to eight European countries, including Spain, because of a problem in the process of loading and sending”, said the ministry in a press release, without specifying which are the seven other affected countries.

    According to the statement, the pharmaceutical group assured the ministry that “the situation (was) already resolved”, but that “the next shipment of the vaccine will be a few hours late and will arrive in Spain on Tuesday, December 29, for the continuation of the vaccination campaign throughout the country”.

    Spain was expected to receive 350,000 doses of the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday.

    Over the next three months, Spain expects to receive about 350,000 doses each week.

    Most EU countries began vaccinating their populations against Covid-19 this weekend, injecting elderly people, caregivers and politicians with the first doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine a few days after the EU gave the green light.

    The Brussels Times