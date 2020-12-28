Pfizer vaccines delivery delayed in eight European countries...

Deliveries of Covid-19 vaccine to eight European countries, including Spain, will be slightly delayed due to a logistical problem at the Pfizer plant in Belgium, the Spanish Ministry of Health announced Monday after the launch of the EU vaccination campaign.

“Pfizer Spain indicates that it was informed last night by its factory of Puurs (Belgium) of the delay of the shipments to eight European countries, including Spain, because of a problem in the process of loading and sending”, said the ministry in a press release, without specifying which are the seven other affected countries.

According to the statement, the pharmaceutical group assured the ministry that “the situation (was) already resolved”, but that “the next shipment of the vaccine will be a few hours late and will arrive in Spain on Tuesday, December 29, for the continuation of the vaccination campaign throughout the country”.

Spain was expected to receive 350,000 doses of the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday.

Over the next three months, Spain expects to receive about 350,000 doses each week.

Most EU countries began vaccinating their populations against Covid-19 this weekend, injecting elderly people, caregivers and politicians with the first doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine a few days after the EU gave the green light.

The Brussels Times