   
26% of Brussels donors have Covid-19 antibodies
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 30 December, 2020
Latest News:
26% of Brussels donors have Covid-19 antibodies...
Spanish police discover ‘Nazi museum’ in home of...
2021: Here’s what changes the New Year brings...
Post-Brexit: Trade agreement with huge hole...
Belgium in Brief: Now is not the time...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 30 December 2020
    26% of Brussels donors have Covid-19 antibodies
    Spanish police discover ‘Nazi museum’ in home of German arms dealer
    2021: Here’s what changes the New Year brings – that we know about
    Post-Brexit: Trade agreement with huge hole
    Belgium in Brief: Now is not the time to travel
    What happens if you arrive in Belgium after curfew?
    Covid-19: Once vaccinated, details go on a Belgian online database
    End of goodwill: Returnees should prove they are covid free, expert warns
    Belgium’s vaccine rollout needs improvement, committee finds
    EU leaders sign post-Brexit agreement
    Covid-19: Belgium’s new infections remain below 2,000 a day
    Brexit: New Year signals end of cross-channel ‘booze cruise’
    Cyclist who knocked over child spent a night in the cells
    Reinforced border checks for travellers returning this weekend
    Brussels ‘zone 30’: 5 things to know ahead of 1 January
    Post-Brexit trade agreement will be signed on Wednesday
    Europe orders 100 million extra Pfizer vaccines
    Over 55,000 drivers caught speeding on Brussels ring since lower speed limit
    Yellow alert for slippery roads across Belgium
    Flanders gets 19 more average speed zones in 2021
    View more
    Share article:

    26% of Brussels donors have Covid-19 antibodies

    Wednesday, 30 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    An increasing number of people in Belgium have developed antibodies against the coronavirus, with a strong regional difference between Brussels, Wallonia and Flanders.

    In total, approximately 14.4% of the Belgian population display antibodies against the coronavirus, according to a study conducted by Sciensano in collaboration with the Red Cross and published Wednesday.

    At a regional level, the presence of antibodies is much lower in Flanders than in Wallonia or Brussels. Researchers detected antibodies in 10% of Flemish donors, compared to 18% in Wallonia and even 26% in Brussels.

    Since the start of the epidemic, the Flemish Red Cross has been sending donor samples to Sciensano every two weeks to test for the presence of antibodies against the coronavirus among the healthy Belgian population. The organization also participated in the study on the French-speaking side.

    To date, 16,000 samples have already been tested from a variety of donors.

    Since the beginning of the second wave of Covid-19 cases, a strong increase in the number of blood donors carrying antibodies has been observed. It takes about two weeks after infection for a person to have antibodies in their blood.

    “At the beginning of March, in Flanders, we had measured antibodies in only 2% of blood donors. This proportion then rose to about 5% and remained more or less stable until mid-October,” explains Nena Testelmans, spokesperson for the Flemish Red Cross. “Since then, there has been a clear increase, to 14.4% at the end of November. This probably reflects the second wave.

    The study may show the spread of the virus, but it does not change the vaccination strategy or how people should act.

    “Just because there is a measurable amount of antibodies against the coronavirus in your blood does not mean you are sufficiently protected from further infection,” the Red Cross stresses. “Whether you have antibodies or not, it is, therefore, important to continue to take all precautions to prevent the virus from spreading.”

    The Brussels Times