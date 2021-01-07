   
Belgium says UK rushed vaccines, UK says otherwise
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 07 January, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium says UK rushed vaccines, UK says otherwise...
Belgium unlikely to relax (or tighten) measures tomorrow...
Snowfall continues in Belgium ahead of cold weekend...
Study: Pfizer vaccine causes more allergic reactions than...
What does EU approval of Moderna’s vaccine mean...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 07 January 2021
    Belgium says UK rushed vaccines, UK says otherwise
    Belgium unlikely to relax (or tighten) measures tomorrow
    Snowfall continues in Belgium ahead of cold weekend
    Study: Pfizer vaccine causes more allergic reactions than flu vaccine
    What does EU approval of Moderna’s vaccine mean for Belgium?
    Police would ‘never’ react like this to BLM-protest, Democrats in Belgium say
    Port of Antwerp uses bat technology to test autonomous shipping
    Ryanair will run ‘few, if any’ flights to UK and Ireland during lockdown
    Brussels nursing home staff to get vaccine one week early
    Belgium in Brief: The News Didn’t Rest
    Heysel car park proposed as refuge for Brexit-blocked truckers
    Belgian kids channel ex-CFO found guilty of fraud worth millions
    ‘Disbelief,’ ‘Terrifying,’ ‘Astonishing’: Belgium reacts to US riots
    Trump promises ‘orderly transition’ of power to Joe Biden
    What to expect from the Consultative Committee on Friday
    Belgium’s green energy: 31% more solar and wind power in 2020
    Airbnb asked to work together with Belgium’s tax authorities
    Belgium’s High Fens closed off to tourists this weekend
    Brussels Airport: vaccinate all staff, aircrew and passengers, says mediator
    Belgium’s coronavirus figures continue to drop
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium says UK rushed vaccines, UK says otherwise

    Thursday, 07 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Comments by Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Petra De Sutter that the UK was taking fewer precautions regarding vaccine approval have been met with strict opposition from across the channel.

    Speaking on Tuesday, De Sutter told VRT that the United Kingdom was taking “fewer” precautions, believing that the country, like Russia and China, was “in the process of vaccinating people with vaccines that do not have the same standards as those we use.”

    “Barely three months ago, a lot of people were worried and had the criticism that a safe vaccine could not be developed in less than a year. The United Kingdom took a shortcut, speeding up the procedure. They took a risk,” she added.

    Related News

     

    The UK government launched its vaccination campaign against Covid with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on 8 December, a vaccine which then saw EMA approval at the end of December. The UK then swiftly followed with the approval of AstraZeneca/Oxford’s vaccine – which reports have said the EU is unlikely to approve in January.

    Speaking on the UK timeframe, a spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was no rush on their part. “We did not rush to approve the vaccines,” he told reporters, according to AFP.

    According to statements by the UK health regulator (MHRA), the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines had been licensed in the UK after a rigorous and exhaustive review.

    As of Wednesday, with the approval of the Moderna, the EU too has two vaccines in circulation, with the Pfizer/BioNTech already being rolled out in Belgian nursing homes.

    Belgium is expecting a first limited delivery of the Moderna vaccine in February, but an exact date has not been set yet, according to Flemish Welfare Minister Wouter Beke’s cabinet.

    The Brussels Times