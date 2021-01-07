France extends ban for UK travellers...

France is extending its travel ban with the United Kingdom to prevent the further spread of the more infectious variant of the coronavirus, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday evening.

The ban was “extended until further notice,” Castex said during a press conference. Transport of goods, however, remains possible.

French Health Minister Olivier Véran said that the country was doing everything in its power to prevent the spread of the mutation.

Additionally, the measures currently in force in France will not be relaxed. The curfew from 8:00 PM to 8:00 AM will remain in force for at least another ten days, and could even be brought forward to 6:00 PM in some departments.

“We must keep up the pressure to contain the coronavirus,” Castex said.

On 22 January, the French Government will reassess the situation and decide if the measures can be relaxed.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times