   
France extends ban for UK travellers
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 07 January, 2021
Latest News:
France extends ban for UK travellers...
Belgium has procedures to protect parliament from riots,...
Facebook blocks Trump’s account ‘indefinitely’...
Reports of phishing nearly doubled in Belgium last...
Four new bee species appeared in Belgium last...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 07 January 2021
    France extends ban for UK travellers
    Belgium has procedures to protect parliament from riots, assures Chamber
    Facebook blocks Trump’s account ‘indefinitely’
    Reports of phishing nearly doubled in Belgium last year
    Four new bee species appeared in Belgium last year
    Covid positive man spits at police, 24 officers quarantined
    Belgium says UK rushed vaccines, UK says otherwise
    Belgium unlikely to relax (or tighten) measures tomorrow
    Snowfall continues in Belgium ahead of cold weekend
    Study: Pfizer vaccine causes more allergic reactions than flu vaccine
    What does EU approval of Moderna’s vaccine mean for Belgium?
    Police would ‘never’ react like this to BLM-protest, Democrats in Belgium say
    Port of Antwerp uses bat technology to test autonomous shipping
    Ryanair will run ‘few, if any’ flights to UK and Ireland during lockdown
    Brussels nursing home staff to get vaccine one week early
    Belgium in Brief: The News Didn’t Rest
    Heysel car park proposed as refuge for Brexit-blocked truckers
    Belgian kids channel ex-CFO found guilty of fraud worth millions
    ‘Disbelief,’ ‘Terrifying,’ ‘Astonishing’: Belgium reacts to US riots
    Trump promises ‘orderly transition’ of power to Joe Biden
    View more
    Share article:

    France extends ban for UK travellers

    Thursday, 07 January 2021
    Jean Castex, France's Prime Minister. Credit: Belga

    France is extending its travel ban with the United Kingdom to prevent the further spread of the more infectious variant of the coronavirus, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday evening.

    The ban was “extended until further notice,” Castex said during a press conference. Transport of goods, however, remains possible.

    French Health Minister Olivier Véran said that the country was doing everything in its power to prevent the spread of the mutation.

    Additionally, the measures currently in force in France will not be relaxed. The curfew from 8:00 PM to 8:00 AM will remain in force for at least another ten days, and could even be brought forward to 6:00 PM in some departments.

    “We must keep up the pressure to contain the coronavirus,” Castex said.

    On 22 January, the French Government will reassess the situation and decide if the measures can be relaxed.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times