   
Coronavirus: WHO experts will arrive in China a week late
Monday, 11 January, 2021
    Coronavirus: WHO experts will arrive in China a week late

    Monday, 11 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    World Health Organisation (WHO) experts will begin investigating the origin of the new coronavirus in China on Thursday, a week later than initially planned.

    The team did not have all the authorisations required, causing the week’s delay, prompting WHO leader Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to utter his disappointment.

    “After discussion, the WHO expert team (…) will travel to China from 14 January for inspections,” the Chinese National Health Commission said in a statement, adding that “they will conduct joint research” with Chinese scientists.

    China’s authorisation came a year to the day the the first death from coronavirus was announced in the country.

    The team of 10 experts will be led by the WHO’s food safety expert Peter Ben Embarek, according to Reuters.

    The coronavirus grew into a pandemic and, as of 10 January, has led to 88,383,771 confirmed cases and 1,919,126 deaths in 223 countries, areas or territories, according to the World Health Organisation.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times