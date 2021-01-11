   
The oldest Belgian (111) tests positive for Covid-19
Monday, 11 January, 2021
    The oldest Belgian (111) tests positive for Covid-19

    Monday, 11 January 2021
    Credit: Pixabay

    Belgium’s oldest resident Julia Van Hool (111) has tested positive for coronavirus, according to reports in Belgian media.

    Van Hool – who lives at the Sint-Jozef residential care centre in Lier – may be infected, but is currently not showing any serious symptoms at this time.

    “A few days ago, our mother tested positive,” daughter An told HLN. “Fortunately, she is not showing any serious symptoms at the moment. For example, her breathing is still fine.”

    “That is encouraging news. Our mum told us she was afraid of getting corona, but the fact that it is not bothering her too much at the moment, is a small reassurance.”

