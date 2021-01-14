Pfizer investigates if vaccine can stay in a regular fridge for longer

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer is studying the possibility of storing its coronavirus vaccine for more than five days between 2 and 8 °C, the temperature of a regular refrigerator, according to information reported on Thursday by Radio 2 and confirmed by Pfizer.

Under current rules, the vaccine can remain in the refrigerator for five days after being stored at -70°C and thawed.

“We are conducting stability studies to better understand and extend the storage conditions to less cold conditions, especially to extend the shelf life at 2-8°C where the vaccine will be used,” the company said. This could simplify the vaccination campaign.

The company hopes to have more data in the first quarter of 2021.

Pfizer and BioNTech are also investing in research on other aspects of vaccine technology, such as the production of lipid nanoparticles, which carry the vaccine through the body. “This will make the vaccine more accessible in different parts of the world,” Pfizer said.

The Brussels Times